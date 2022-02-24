Two Ukrainian NBA players issue statement condemning Russian invasion

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

By now, you have surely heard, Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning. While it undoubtedly is having a major impact around the world outside of the sports community, it’s of course also impacting those with ties back home in Russia and Ukraine, like with NBA players such as Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Both Svi and Len are of Ukrainian descent and they don’t appreciate what’s occurring over in their home countries, or the fact that they have loved ones experiencing such turmoil right now.

They both choose to stand with Ukraine and have issued a joint statement, condemning the war taking place.

Two NBA players with Ukraine roots — Sacramento's Alex Len and Toronto's Svi Mykhailiuk — issue a statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offering support to their native country. https://t.co/AOD5H7O3Zg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2022

Despite playing for different teams, as Len plays for the Sacramento Kings and Svi plays for the Toronto Raptors, they teamed up on this important issue, which is nice to see. Len hails from the Antrasit region of Ukraine and Mykhailiuk is from Cherkasy, Ukraine.

Our hearts go out to everyone going through these uniquely difficult times around the world.

NBA community not the only major sport impacted by invasion

Basketball may not have a ton of players with direct ties to Russia or Ukraine, but of course, the NHL has several.

One of hockey’s biggest stars, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is Russian and he’s been kept away from the media for now. He reportedly wishes to collect more information before facing the media’s wrath.

Like everyone else, Ovie has a job to do and being in the United States while his family is still back home in Russia has to be difficult. It’s understandable that he needs more time to comprehend the situation in its entirety.

Needless to say, this is a tough time for everyone around the world, but especially for those with direct connections to the dueling countries. Make peace, not war.