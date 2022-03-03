Ukrainian esports org HellRaisers suspends operations during invasion

HellRaisers

Ukraine-based esports organization HellRaisers suspended operations Wednesday as the country deals with Russia’s military invasion.

The org tweeted, “The HellRaisers project can’t keep working in a current situation and will be on hold until the war ends. We don’t know how long it will be. Stay safe. Take care of yourself.

HellRaisers announced that its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team “is indefinitely on hold.” However, the org stated that its Dota roster will be allowed to continue competing if the players find another banner to play under.

Marie “Inverno” Gunina, the manager of the Dota roster, posted on social media, “As HellRaisers project is put on hold, I’m looking for a new home for our Dota 2 division. We are top 3 of EEU Regional Finals. Our team is represented by 2 players from Kazakhstan and 3 players from Russia, 2 of them are still there and we are looking for the ways to relocate them from the bloody dictator.

“Our coach is also Russian and has been living in Ukraine for a while. At the moment me and him are is still in Ukraine trying to survive Putin’s army attacks.

“We’d like to keep our team as it is, but you don’t have to keep the management. Just let my boys compete together, please.”

HellRaisers Dota 2 Read: https://t.co/7HGPS6kFSp — Marie Gunina (@gunina_ok) March 2, 2022

HellRaisers’ post added, “Our staff includes people with Russian passports, and they are still with Ukrainian colleagues in Ukraine. They are also under attack of (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s army.”

Last month, HellRaisers came in third place in the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour European Regional Finals.

The HellRaisers CS:GO team most recently tied for 17th in the Malta Vibes Knockout Series #6 in February.

–Field Level Media