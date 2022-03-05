Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska reaches Lyon final

Sep 2, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine hits the ball against Madison Brengle of the the United States on day three of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska outlasted No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 to move into Sunday’s final at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

The unseeded Yastremska will face No. 8 Shuai Zhang of China, a 6-2, 7-5 winner against France’s Caroline Garcia in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Cirstea overcame a 3-0 deficit in the second set to extend the match. Cirstea fought off three match points and broke Yastremska to get within 5-4 in the third set, but Yastremska broke right back.

Both players converted five break points and both fired six aces in the two-hour and 31-minute match.

–Field Level Media