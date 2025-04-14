Updated UFC lightweight rankings: Where does Paddy Pimblett land after huge UFC 314 win?

The UFC lightweight rankings showcase some of the very best talents in MMA. The division has long been the deepest and most talent-rich in the sport’s history. Several of its top competitors can also be found in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 lightweights in the best cage fighting promotion in all the land.

10. Paddy Pimblett (23-3)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paddy Pimblett has his doubter, and if he likely still will after UFC 314, but the case against the Englishman is getting harder to make. Winning his first six straight in the Octagon put him on the map. But dominantly defeating Michael Chandler sent a message that “The Baddy” is legit and could be fighting for lightweight gold in 2026.

9. Renato Moicano (20-6-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Over the last few years, Renato Moicano has evolved into one of the lightweight division’s most entertaining fighters. However, his victories over Benoit Saint-Denis and Jalin Turner proved he was a top-10 talent as well. While he came up short in a last-minute matchup with champ Islam Makhachev, he is a problem for any fighter in the rankings.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Former KSW two-division champion Mateusz Gamrot has proven he is a top-10 level fighter by scoring some big wins inside the Octagon. Despite his losses, he has always roared back with big wins and did some with key victories over Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and Rafael dos Anjos.

However, his upset loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 is why he falls toward the back of our latest UFC lightweight rankings.

7. Beniel Dariush (22-6-1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Despite a longer-than-expected break as he recovered from a serious injury and failed bookings, Beneil Dariush proved he is an elite lightweight and worked his way into the title fight conversation. At UFC 288 he was given a fight that likely would have locked up a championship opportunity against former titlist Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, the Brazilian showed there’s levels to the game and defeated him soundly. He then followed that up with a shocking KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan in less than a minute.

6. Dan Hooker (24-12)

Credit: USA Today Sports

After moving back and forth between featherweight and lightweight, Aussie Dan Hooker has found a niche at 155 pounds. He also lands a spot in our UFC lightweight rankings after hard-fought wins over ranked opponents Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot. While they weren’t pretty, he’s fairly earned a spot on our top 10.

5. Dustin Poirier (30-9)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Dustin Poirier is one of the most beloved lightweights of all time. He has taken part in some of the best matches in the division’s history and won quite a few of them. However, the biggest mark against a stellar resume is coming up short in title fights. And despite his best efforts at UC 302, he fell to division king Islam Makhachev. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best 155-pounders in the world. His next bout is expected to be his last inside the Octagon.

4. Justin Gaethje (26-5)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Justin Gaethje is one of the best lightweight fighters of his generation by earning a legion of fans for being one of the most durable and violent athletes in division history. The American has been in some of the best bouts in division history, including wins and losses. One of his most brutal defeats came at UFC 300 to Max Holloway.

However, after taking a year off, he triumphantly returned with a big win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. It helps him hold on to his top-five spot in our UFC lightweight rankings.

3. Charles Oliveira (34-10)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Charles Oliveria owns several UFC records and will go down as one of the greatest Brazilian MMA fighters of all time. There is a lot to love about his fight style, and his resume is stacked with big wins. But age catches up with everyone, and it has affected “do Bronx.”

Even then, he still remains one of the best lightweights in the world. He proved that again at UFC 309 when he faced Michael Chandler in a high-risk, low-reward rematch and scored another decisive win over “Iron.”

2. Arman Tsarukyan (22-3)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Arman Tsarukyan has quietly been a top-10 lightweight for quite some time. During his run in the UFC, he has won many fights, and his only losses in the Octagon have come to the current champion Islam Makhachev and fellow ranked star Mateusz Gamrot. However, he has overcome those setbacks, and his impressive victory over Charles Oliveira got him the title opportunity he has worked hard for. Unfortunately, a debilitating back injury knocked him out of the bout a day before a scheduled opportunity at UFC 311.

1. Islam Makhachev (26-1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Over the last few years, Islam Makhachev has stamped his place as not just the best lightweight right now, but, arguably, the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter on the planet today. His victories over future Hall-of-Famers Oliviera, Volkanovski, and Poirier are a testament to his all-around elite talents. However, his willingness to take on all comers makes him special.

He did that again at UFC 311 when he had another late opponent change in a UFC title fight. Yet, he made easy work of red-hot lightweight Renato Moicano in January. One has to wonder if part of taking an opponent change on short notice will be getting a title fight at welterweight next.

