Dana White received a hilarious offer during Tuesday’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series that actually led to an MMA prospect getting a UFC contract.

DWCS has become a staple of UFC content each year because it has been the starting point for many future UFC superstars. Including Sean O’Malley and Kevin Holland. The show sees MMA prospects fight to earn a UFC contract, but it has also created some funny viral moments. And we got another on Tuesday.

“Dana, I’m a fat boy that likes to scrap against anybody and anywhere. I don’t give a f*** bro, please [give me a contract]. I’ll suck your toes, Dana. What’s up?” Steve Asplund said after his win over Anthony Guarascio last night.

"I will suck your toes Dana, what's up."



Steven Asplund just got the third-fastest knockout in Dana White's Contender Series history and proceeded to drop one of the craziest lines ever.



“Concrete” already made a strong case for himself when he dispatched his opponent in just 16 seconds. Plus, the company is always looking for intriguing heavyweight prospects. The 6-foot-5 knockout artist surely offers that. But his comments to Laura Sanko definitely made him stand out among the other winners on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Well, it all seemed to work. At the end of the show, when White had to decide who among the winners would get a contract, the UFC CEO made the 27-year-old’s dream come true and awarded him a deal.

This is the play. I was trying to feed everybody. You can see why.



Seen him locally, and now the world gets to see him. He’s a monster — fearless, with nothing to lose.



GET READY TO LEARN CONCRETE ASPLUND.



“Steven, I didn’t get to see much, but what I saw was impressive. You’re fun, you’re obviously explosive, I’m gonna give you a shot, come on over,” White said.

The LFA veteran weighs in just under the 265-pound heavyweight limit but actually weighed as much as 525 pounds at one point in his life. MMA has clearly changed the trajectory of his health, and now White has just changed the outlook on his fighting career.