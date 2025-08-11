All UFC television broadcasts will be moving from ESPN to Paramount starting next year. And the news is a big win for the wallets of diehard fight fans.

Over the last few months, the UFC has been in discussions with various networks and streaming services about purchasing their media rights. The promotion’s current deal with ESPN ends this year. Rumors over the last year have pointed to it being very unlikely the two sides would continue their relationship.

Well, those rumors became a reality today when the UFC announced its new television home. However, it is not the brand most expected. Instead of heading to Amazon Prime or Netflix, the company is taking its violence circus to the Paramount+ streaming service in a deal reportedly worth $7.7 billion.

“Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, and TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced a seven-year media rights agreement in which Paramount will become the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S,” the companies announced in a statement.

“Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, Paramount’s leading broadcast network.”

Why UFC events heading to Paramount+ is a big win for fight fans

Breaking News 🚨UFC has a new home in 2026 only on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/FUQjemPnBS — danawhite (@danawhite) August 11, 2025

Watching UFC events on ESPN+ has become expensive for fight fans. To watch the majority of UFC Fight Night cards, a subscription is required, and that costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 per year if you did not sign up for a combo deal with other Disney-owned services like Hulu and Disney+ years ago. But if you wanted to watch a pay-per-view event, that cost an extra $79.99. A huge price to see the biggest fights in the sport each month.

However, in the press release, it was revealed that this will no longer be the case on Paramount+. Similar to what WWE did on Peacock, events that were once pay-per-view switched to being called premium events and were free, along with a subscription. The current cost of a Paramount+ subscription is $7.99 a month or $59.99 per year with ads, or $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year for ad-free content.

That means in 2026, you will be able to watch events like this weekend’s UFC 319 card for no added cost. The deal ushers in a more fan-friendly era that should bring back fans bothered by the high costs of events and greatly expand Paramount+’s reach with fight fans. However, fans should also expect those subscription fees to increase in the future.

“This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset,” Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, said in the statement. “Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy.

“We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”