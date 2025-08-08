The UFC flyweight rankings showcase the very best fighters in the 125-pound division. While this weight class may often not get the respect it deserves, it has always featured some of the most well-rounded and fastest MMA fighters on the planet. With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top 10 for the organization’s flyweight divisions.

1. Alexandre Pantoja (30-5)

Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja has had a long, hard road to becoming the UFC flyweight king. He toiled away inside the division for years before he was finally able to earn a title fight at UFC 290. In his first chance at being champion, he made good by scoring a second (third unofficial) win over division king Brandon Moreno.

He has been on a roll ever since and is putting himself in the discussion as one of the best 125ers of all time. At UFC 317, he extended his win streak to eight straight with another dominant win, this time over Kai Kara-France. Pantoja has a case as the best flyweight ever not named Demetrious Johnson.

2. Brandon Moreno (22-8-2)

Few flyweights have been better than Brandon Moreno. He has been a part of some of the greatest fights in division history and is a two-time champion. However, some wondered if his best days were behind him after a pair of losses. But he has shut up all the doubters in his last two fights by scoring decisive wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. The Mexican legend may not get a title fight soon, but he remains among the very best 125-pounders on the planet.

3. Amir Albazi (17-2)

Amir Albazi was one of the hottest fighters in the 125-pound division heading into his UFC Edmonton clash with former champion Brandon Moreno. He had won six straight, including over a top 10 fighter, Kai Kara-France. Unfortunately for him, Moreno showed there are levels to this and soundly defeated him in November. Now the native of Iraq must go back to the drawing board and rebuild his contender’s resume.

4. Tatsuro Taira (17-1)

It has been a very long time since Japan has had a fighter representing the country at the highest levels of the sport. However, unbeaten prospect Tatsuro Taira has put the land of the rising sun back on the UFC map over the last year.

At UFC Vegas 98, he got a huge test in former title challenger Brandon Royval. And while he was not victorious, he showed he could compete with the best of the best in a split-decision loss to the American. In August, he made his return with a dominant second-round submission over Hyun Sung Park. It was his 13th finish in 17 career wins.

5. Brandon Royval (17-8)

Brandon Royval has quietly been one of the best 125-pound fighters in the world for quite some time. While he has come up short in some big fights, he owns a few impressive victories, including one over former division king Brandon Moreno. However, fighting the best constantly comes with risk. At UFC 317, he took on the challenge of rising star Joshua Van and was surprisingly outgunned by the 23-year-old. The loss puts a serious dent in his title hopes over the next year.

6. Manel Kape (21-7)

It hasn’t always been easy for Manel Kape in the UFC, but “Starboy” remains one of the division’s most exciting fighters. In his last seven fights, he is 6-1 with four finishes. One of the biggest knocks on his Octagon resume is the lack of marquee wins. While Asu Almabayev isn’t a household name, he is still a ranked foe. Giving Kape the sort of win he needs to jump into the title contention conversation this year.

7. Kai Kara-France (25-12)

Kai Kara-France has been a stalwart of the top 10 over the first half of the decade. He has gotten two cracks at the division’s title, with the most recent coming at UFC 317. Despite his best efforts, he was outmatched by division king Alexandre Pantoja and forced to tap in Round 3. He remains an elite fighter in the weight class but will never fight for gold again.

8. Joshua Van (15-2)

Joshua Van has quietly put together an impressive run in the Octagon. The 23-year-old already has nine fights inside the UFC and scored his biggest win yet at UFC 317. He was matched up with top-five stalwart Brandon Royval and scored a hard-fought career-defining decision victory. The Myanmar native is set up for a big fight later this year.

Former M1 and Brave CF star Asu Almabayev entered the UFC having won 13 straight. He extended his hot streak inside the Octagon by winning his first four fights and scored victories over top 15 fighters Matheus Nicolau and Ode Osbourne. Unfortunately, when he took a big step up in competition against Manel Kape in March, he suffered his first loss in eight years. Nevertheless, he remains an elite fighter in the division.

10. Tim Elliott (20-13-1)

While he will never compete for a UFC belt again, Tim Elliott continues to be a pesky stalwart of the flyweight top 10. He has won three of his last four fights and continues to be an elite-level gatekeeper for future contenders at 125 pounds.

