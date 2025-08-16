Looking to get caught up on the latest UFC 319 results? Here you can find everything you need about the winners and losers and top highlights from the pay-per-view card inside Chicago’s United Center.
UFC 319 will be headlined by a championship matchup at middleweight when Dricus Du Plessis defends his title against fast-rising wrecking machine Khamzat Chimaev. The event will also include the returns of Octagon stars Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, Jessica Andrade, Jared Cannonier, and Carlos Prates.
UFC 319 results
Preliminary Card
- Alibi Idiris (-485) vs. Joseph Morales (+370)
- Karine Silva (-205) vs. Dione Barbosa (+170)
- Edson Barboza (-130) vs. Drakkar Klose (+110)
- Alexander Hernandez (+300) vs. Chase Hooper (-380)
- Jessica Andrade (+120) vs. Lupita Godinez (-142)
- Gerald Meerschaert (+180) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-218)
- Baisangur Susurkaev (-1100) vs. Eric Nolan (+700)
Main Card
- Tim Elliott (+240) vs. Kai Asakura (-298)
- Jared Cannonier (+180) vs. Michael Page (-218)
- Geoff Neal (+170) vs. Carlos Prates (-205)
- Lerone Murphy (+145) vs. Aaron Pico (-175)
- Dricus Du Plessis (+215) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-265)
UFC 319 highlights
Highlights to come once the preliminary card kicks off at 6:30 PM ET.
