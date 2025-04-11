Bold UFC 314 predictions: Will Paddy Pimblett and Alexander Volkanovski leave Miami with wins?

The UFC is back on pay-per-view this Saturday, so now is a perfect time for some UFC 314 predictions. The company’s latest card is stacked and features many fascinating matchups.

In the main event, division legend Alexander Volkanovski returns, looking to be a two-time featherweight king when he faces top contender Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. In the co-main event, fan-favorite Michael Chandler has a chance to shut up the loudest mouth in the lightweight division when he takes on popular Englishman Paddy Pimblett.

The card from inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will also feature the return of Octagon stars Yair Rodriguez, Bryce Mitchell, Jim Miller, and the debut of Bellator legend Patrico Pitbull. With all of that in mind, let’s make some UFC 314 predictions for the top fights on this weekend’s card.

Related: UFC tonight – Everything you need to know to watch UFC 314 this Saturday

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

A scrap with Fight of the Night potential will take place on the preliminary card when top 15 stalwart Dan Ige faces Sean Woodson in a featherweight matchup. “The Sniper” has quietly been one of the better fighters in the weight class over the last few years and has lost just once in nine UFC fights. His opponent, Dan Ige, has lost quite a few times inside the Octagon, but it has taken elite-level talent to turn him away.

Expect this fight to be high-paced and go all three rounds. It could definitely end up being another split decision for a pair of fighters that have a few of those on their resumes. But expect the Hawaiian to eke out a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Dan Ige by split decision

Yan Xianon vs. Virna Jandiroba

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ten-fight UFC vet Virna Jandiroba is on a serious hot streak. In her last four, she has big wins over former title contenders Amanda Lemos and Marina Rodriguez. A victory on Saturday against Yan Xiaonan could land her a championship opportunity later this year. The Chinese star will be another very difficult test for the Brazilian. “Carcara” will need to employ a well-rounded attack to overcome her foe. However, she has elevated her game in a major way in the last few years and should be able to get it done.

Prediction: Jandiroba by unanimous decision

Related: How to Watch UFC 314 Without Cable

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After doubts about how far he truly can go inside the Octagon, Chase Hooper has scored some meaningful victories during his four-fight win streak. The best yet came in December when he beat future UFC Hall-of-Famer Clay Guida. He gets another future HOFer and greybeard in Jim Miller this Saturday.

However, while Miller and Guida are close in age, the 40-somethings have had very different results in recent years. The New Jersey native is still a handful in the cage, and Hooper has holes in his standup game. This could be a really fun fight if it hits the mat. But don’t be surprised if the veteran prefers to keep things on the feet and wears out his much younger foe en route to a win.

Prediction: Jim Miller by unanimous decision

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A couple of years ago, it seemed like Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes would be looked at as nothing more than two of the light heavyweight division’s gatekeepers. However, both have seemingly turned things around in the last two years and logged a few wins in recent fights. Now, they must prove they are more than gatekeepers and can be elite at 205.

After having his confidence badly rattled, Reyes seems to have rediscovered his striking mojo. Looking for him to avoid the ground game enough to continue his recent hot streak with a third straight TKO finish.

Prediction: Dominick Reyes by TKO, Round 3

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Bryce Mitchell’s personal hot takes on humanity have turned him into a divisive figure. But beyond his questionable thoughts outside the Octagon, he still remains one of the best grapplers at 145 pounds. Wrecking machine Jean Silva has become the new “it” guy in the division, but this is a massive test.

“Lord” has not faced anyone of the caliber of Mitchell. However, if his takedown defense is better than expected, “Thug Nasty” is in for a very long night. Great grappling is always a huge problem in MMA. It will win out again in UFC 314’s top grappler vs. striker clash.

Prediction: Bryce Mitchell by submission, Round 2

Related: How UFC scoring works – Everything you need to know about winning fights inside the Octagon

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The scrap that could be a show stealer is the clash between former interim champ Yair Rodriguez and debuting Bellator icon Patricio Pitbull. Could this go to the mat? For sure, but the 37-year-old Pitbull does not have a lot of time left on his career clock. He needs to make a good impression, win or lose, and set himself up for some big paydays in the next couple of years.

The Mexican is likely to oblige. So, this could easily turn into a tactical barnburner. In the end, Rodriguez’s length and variety will be too much for the Brazilian.

Prediction: Yair Rodriguez by TKO, Round 3

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

If this was three years ago, Michael Chandler would steamroll Paddy Pimblett. However, he is a couple of weeks away from turning 39 and has had just one fight in the last two and a half years. “Iron” is a huge test for the Englishman and could easily smash him at UFC 314. But this just feels like a perfectly timed fight for the UFC and Pimblett.

They like padding the resumes of growing stars by having them face aging greats during a steep decline. They just did that in 2023 when Pimblett faced Tony Ferguson. Chandler could be looking to embarrass the brash up-and-comer and make mistakes. Look for “The Baddy” to score a surprise knockdown and quickly finish the fight on the ground.

Prediction: Paddy Pimblett by submission, Round 2

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alexander Volkanovski will go down as, arguably, the greatest UFC featherweight of all time. But father time comes for all legends, and it is no coincidence “Volk” has lost three of his last four. Granted. Those defeats have come to a pair of the best fighters of this generation. But he has been decisively finished and is not the fighter he used to be. And with good reason, at 36 and after 13 years in the fight game.

Furthermore, Diego Lopes is in this fight for a good reason. The 30-year-old is right in the middle of his prime and is a well-rounded talent who can finish a fight anywhere. Three years ago, Volkanovski would put on a tactical display and outwork the young star. However, that man is gone, and Lopes is the new warden at 145 pounds.

Prediction: Lopes by Unanimous decision

Related: Have there ever been UFC deaths? Gazing into the ugly and violent side of fights inside the Octagon