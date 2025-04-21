Shavkat Rakhmonov next fight: 3 Opponent options for ‘Nomad’s’ UFC return, including Sean Brady

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Shavkat Rakhmonov next fight news should come soon, until then we offer up three opponent options for his Octagon return and recap his huge UFC 310 win over Ian Machado Garry.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Full fight card, start time, TV info, and betting odds for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Shavkat Rakhmonov next fight be against?

Rakhmonov scored a hard-fought victory over fellow rising welterweight star Garry In September. The native of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan is the top contender in the division. That is why his next fight will come against the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena winner or Sean Brady.

Remember the Name: There is a good chance the reigning champion retains his title in May. While “Nomad” might be the underdog, he could be the hardest test yet for Muhammad.

There is a good chance the reigning champion retains his title in May. While “Nomad” might be the underdog, he could be the hardest test yet for Muhammad. The Aussie: If the Aussie upset Muhammad, he would offer an interesting test for Rakhmonov. A tough, durable fighter who offers danger on the feet.

If the Aussie upset Muhammad, he would offer an interesting test for Rakhmonov. A tough, durable fighter who offers danger on the feet. The Philly Fighter: If not for Rakhmonov, Brady would be the No. 1 contender at 170 pounds. If it takes too long to make a fight with the Muhammad and Della Maddalena winner, a No. 1 contender clash between Rakhmonov and Brady next is very possible.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry recap

Rakhmonov vs. Garry was a major fight in the welterweight division as it featured two fighters who could dominate the division in the years ahead. The pair is likely to face off again in the future, but “Nomad” won the first encounter.

What happened? The two ultra-talented fighters battled in a tactical back-and-forth that tested both men’s skills. Rakhmonov showcased his well-rounded game and relied on his wrestling to slow down and occasionally ground the Irish fighter. Eking out a unanimous decision win.

Related: Where does Shavkat Rakhomonov land in our latest UFC welterweight rankings?

The fallout: If there was any doubt, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s victory at UFC 310 solidified him as one of the best welterweights on the planet and the No. 1 contender to the division title.

What’s next? Expect the Kazak star to get a shot at the UFC welterweight belt in his next bout, which will likely come in the early Fall.

What makes Shavkat Rakhmonov so popular?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rakhmonov has put Kazakhstan on the map in the MMA game during an impressive run in the UFC that has seen him win his first seven fights inside the fabled Octagon.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Record: 19-0

19-0 Shavkat Rakhmonov height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Shavkat Rakhmonov : During his time in the UFC, he has scored victories over top 15 stalwarts Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Ian Machado Garry.

: During his time in the UFC, he has scored victories over top 15 stalwarts Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Ian Machado Garry. The welterweight star has scored finishes in all but one of his 19 wins (eight by knockout, 10 by submission).

Before signing with the UFC, he won the M-1 welterweight title and also the KZMMAF 170-pound belt. Rakhmonov made his debut back in 2014.

At 18 years old, Rakhmonov became a world champion in amateur MMA when he captured a belt for the World MMA Association in 2013.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring stick for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Rakhmonov’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.