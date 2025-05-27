UFC insider says Nate Diaz ‘serious’ about hopes to return to the Octagon in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nate Diaz suggested recently that he wants to return to the UFC. And while some fans took the claim with a grain of salt, a UFC insider claims the uber-popular fighter is serious about a return this year.

UFC great Nate Diaz has not competed in MMA in over two and a half years. Toward the end of his run with the MMA world leader, he grew frustrated with their booking ideas and unwillingness to let him compete in boxing. So he fought out his deal and got the chance to chart his own path since September of 2022.

During an appearance on the “HJR Podcast” this weekend, Diaz added to recent speculation about a return to his former home and suggested Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria, and a Conor McGregor trilogy are fights he is interested in. Some rolled their eyes at the comments because Diaz has always offered up bold claims that never become a reality.

However, UFC analyst and former middleweight star Chael Sonnen claims Diaz is very serious about coming back to the company this year.

“I know how bad you guys want to see Nate. And I know how much you love him. You don’t know. He’s not kidding. At all,” Sonnen said in a new post on his YouTube channel. “He’s training, [and] making phone calls trying to find opponents. He is sincere.”

Sonnen admits Diaz actually coming back at 40 and actually getting any of those fights seems pretty far-fetched. But he claims Dana White does hear fan outcry. And if UFC fans really want Diaz back inside the Octagon in a big fight, they have to make themselves heard on social media or at events.

Diaz split his two forays into boxing have leaving the UFC. He suffered a decision loss to Jake Paul in August 2023. Then beat Jorge Masvidal in a revenge fight in a new sport last summer.