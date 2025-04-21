Israel Adesanya next fight: 3 Options for ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ UFC return, including Caio Borralho

Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

The Israel Adesanya next fight news should arrive in the next few months. Until then, we look at three opponent options for his Octagon return and recap his disappointing loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Riyadh.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Full fight card, start time, TV info, and betting odds for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Israel Adesanya next fight be against?

The former UFC middleweight king has lost three straight and four of his last five. If he decides to continue to fight again, he needs to return for something meaningful. That is why matchups with ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez, Caio Borralho, or a revenge fight at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz make the most sense for his return fight.

Fluffy: Hernandez is one of the hottest fighters in the division and has been dominating with his wrestling. If the New Zealander wants to face fresh and elite talent, the American is a strong option.

Hernandez is one of the hottest fighters in the division and has been dominating with his wrestling. If the New Zealander wants to face fresh and elite talent, the American is a strong option. The Natural: Borralho is one of the best fighters at 185 pounds right now. Matching him up with Adesanya would be a classic UFC star-building move. It’s a risky fight for Adesanya, but it might be worth it to catch the young star early in his career.

Borralho is one of the best fighters at 185 pounds right now. Matching him up with Adesanya would be a classic UFC star-building move. It’s a risky fight for Adesanya, but it might be worth it to catch the young star early in his career. Polish Power: At the peak of his powers, former light heavyweight champ Blachowicz was the only man to defeat him in the UFC. With both out of the title picture, a rematch would be an interesting option. If Adesanya wants to hunt a belt at another weight class, the Polish great would be a great starting point.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov recap

Israel Adesanya was the favorite heading into his matchup with rising star Nassourdine Imavov. However, not only was he on the wrong end of an upset in February, he was handed just the second knockout loss of his MMA career.

What Happened: From the start, it was apparent that Adesanya did not have a speed advantage over his foe like he has in many other fights. With age continuing to diminish his skills, he was not able to easily avoid Imavov’s shots.

By the second round, the native of Russia was able to land a hook that floored the UFC legend and led to a technical knockout loss for Adesanya.

Also Read: UFC middleweight rankings – Where does Israel Adesanya land in our latest top 10

The Fallout: The former middleweight champion has now lost three straight, and Father Time is having a big effect on his skills. Adesanya has hit that moment in his career where he has to weigh the risk-reward in continuing to compete passed his prime.

What’s Next? Adesanya will probably fight one more time. However, if he loses again, he is likely to call it a career.

What makes Israel Adesanya so popular?

Adesanya truly is a one-of-a-kind combat athlete. He is akin to Muhammad Ali and Roy Jones, Jr. in mixing world-class physical gifts with it-factor charisma. The native of New Zealand was a perfect representation of the era he dominated and will go down as many Gen Z fans’ favorite of his era.

The Avatar of the UFC: At his peak, Adesanya was a top-three pound-for-pound talent because he could beautifully blend the physical and mental sides of fighting into one dynamic combat package.

Israel Adesanya Record: 24-5 (16 knockouts)

24-5 (16 knockouts) During the height of his UFC career, Adesanya beat elite fighters like Derek Brunson, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori (twice), Robert Whittaker (twice), Alex Pereira, and Yoel Romero.

In a clash of generations, Adesanya fought his idol, and the man considered the greatest MMA middleweight of all time, Anderson Silva, in 2018. Although the then-43-year-old Silva showed the heart of a lion, his younger counterpart was the better man and won by unanimous decision.

Before he jumped to MMA, Adesanya was a world-class kickboxer. Amassing a 75-5 record with 48 KOs.

The Stylish Bender: The New Zealand resident has become a sports superstar by unabashedly being himself. A confident, cocky, funny, and creative man that connects with the 18 to 35 age demographic that all sports properties and advertisers want.

Adesanya has millions of followers on his various social media accounts, including nine million on Instagram.

The champ also runs popular OnlyFans and YouTube pages. His YouTube channel has millions of subscribers, which helps him earn a solid income from his videos.

Adesanya made headlines in 2021 when he took part in the “Black Lives Matter” protests in New Zealand. At the protest, he gave a passionate speech and used his fame to help push the popular social movement.

Israel Adesanya’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Adesanya’s net worth is estimated to be between $10 and $15 million.

Also Read: How UFC scoring works – Everything you need to know about winning fights inside the Octagon