Dustin Poirier next fight; ‘The Diamond’s’ UFC retirement fight set for July

The Dustin Poirier next fight news has arrived, and the former interim lightweight champion’s long-rumored UFC retirement fight is officially set for July. But who will “The Diamond” be facing in his last stand?

Who will Dustin Poirier next fight be against?

Fight fans have not seen Poirier in the Octagon since his UFC 302 loss to lightweight king Islam Makhachev in June of 2024. He has been waiting for the promotion to set up a final fight in his home state sometime this year. Well, the booking is now set, and Poirier will face BMF champion Max Holloway in a trilogy fight on July 19

How to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3 in July

Poirier vs. Holloway will headline UFC 318 on July 19

The fight will happen inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

The bout will air exclusively on ESPN+

Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3 preview

The fight between Poirier and Holloway in July will be a trilogy fight. However, unlike many other trilogies, Poirier won the first two matchups. Will he get a clean sweep in his home state for his final fight?

Mental Pressure: Poirier has an obvious edge in this bout after scoring definitive wins over Holloway in their first two clashes. Yet, while he is a pressure player, he will be in a unique situation on July 19. He will headline a rare event in his home state. And he will also go into it knowing it will be the last time he sets foot inside the Octagon.

There is a possibility that the emotions of the moment could be a detriment to the UFC legend on fight night.

Has “Blessed” Gotten Better? In their 2019 rematch, “The Diamond” put a beating on “Blessed” in his first foray at lightweight. He claims he did not undertake the process of moving up in weight the right way. There may be some truth to that suggestion since he looked very good in a KO win over shared opponent Justin Gaethje last year.

Poirier could see a different and more natural lightweight in July.

The Bottom Line: This will be a night for fight fans to celebrate. Not only will two greats of their era face off one more time, but one of the division’s most beloved fighters will put on the gloves for the last time.

What makes Dustin Poirier so popular?

The Diamond: With over a decade of fighting experience inside the Octagon, Poirier is held in high regard by MMA fans. He has shared the Octagon with the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira during an iconic career.

Dustin Poirier Record: 30-9 (1 no-contest)

30-9 (1 no-contest) Dustin Poirier height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Dustin Poirier stats: Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, the 36-year-old Poirier has recorded 23 finishes among his 30 career wins, including 16 by knockout.

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, the 36-year-old Poirier has recorded 23 finishes among his 30 career wins, including 16 by knockout. Poirier trains out of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Poirier was among those featured in the documentary Fightville, which was released in 2011. Tim Credeur and Albert Stainback were also featured, along with Derrick Krantz and Ronny Lis.

After a 7-0 run on the regional scene, Poirier signed with the now-defunct World Extreme Cagefighting.

In 2010, the WEC was merged into the UFC. Poirier made his Octagon debut against Josh Grispi on January 1 at UFC 125. He scored a decision.

During his career, Poirier has earned nine “Fight of the Night” honors and 14 total, which ranks tied for sixth most in the UFC with Anderson Silva. His 22 Octagon wins are tied for the fourth most.

Dustin Poirier’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Poirier’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.

