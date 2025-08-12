While fans thought that the days of paying for UFC pay-per-views would end starting in 2026, it seems that future PPVs are still being considered by company boss Dana White.

On Monday, the UFC dropped some huge news on fans with the reveal of their new television home. Starting next year, UFC Fight Night cards and PPV events will no longer air on ESPN platforms. Instead, their content is heading to Paramount+ and CBS in a seven-year deal reportedly worth close to $8 billion.

What makes the move so momentous for fight fans, however, is the claims by CEO Dana White and the company that fans would no longer have to pay an extra $79.99 to watch PPV events in 2026. They would come free of charge with a Paramount+ membership. Well, not so fast, according to New York Post MMA reporter Erich Richter.

“UFC President Dana White tells me that the door is open for PPV sales in the UFC during this CBS deal,” Richter wrote on X. “White tells me that an elusive 14th event could absolutely be put on PPV. ‘Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-Per-View is not dead,'” White told the Post.

The idea of the UFC’s PPV model being dead was a major angle pushed by the company in their statements regarding the news. It is not a great look that they are going back on that idea less than 24 hours after announcing the switch to Paramount+.

The bright side is that it may just be one rare, mega event per year. Instead of one every single month.