The MMA world leader returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with UFC 319. The card inside Chicago’s United Center features a championship main event that will see fan-favorite Khamzat Chimaev get his first crack at UFC gold when he takes on reigning champ Dricus Du Plessis.

In the co-main event, former Bellator super-prospect and PFL veteran Aaron Pico makes his UFC debut in a clash with top 10 featherweight Lerone Murphy. Furthermore, the Aug. 16 event will also include the return of Octagon veterans Jared Cannonier, Edson Barboza, King Green, and former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, we offer up some bold UFC 319 predictions for the top bouts this weekend, including the crowning of a new UFC champion.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – UFC middleweight title fight

Chimaev is a surprisingly sizable favorite going into his first UFC title bout, and 14th fight overall. It is what comes with being undefeated and dominating legends en route to Saturday night. Yet, for all his talent, this fight will boil down to his cardio. And if it can hold up against Du Plessis and his pressure.

The champ isn’t without his flaws. He can be hit and taken down. However, his durability, pressure, unpredictable striking, and underrated grappling are why he is one of the 10 best fighters in the UFC right now. Chimaev is more athletic and stronger. He could absolutely dominate DDP, just as he has other foes. However, the longer this goes, the better things get for the champ. But, we don’t expect this fight to go into the championship rounds.

Prediction: Chimaev by submission, Round 3

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

There was a time when Pico was the biggest prospect in the sport and was picked to be a future champion. However, his road to his Octagon debut at UFC 319 has included some big highs and lows, including a few knockout losses. But his talent is undeniable. And at only 28, a case could be made that he is just hitting his prime.

Yet, on Saturday night, he is jumping into the deep end of the 145-pound division. Murphy is the latest star from England with a fight style similar to former UFC champ Leon Edwards. He has proven himself in the UFC already against ranked competition. If Pico can use his wrestling and ground Murphy, he can get the win. But Josh Emmett took him down four times and still lost. Look for this fight to mirror that win from April, but with a finish.

Prediction: Murphy by TKO, Round 3

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Geoff Neal has always been a tough out throughout his UFC career. He has pop in his hands and good striking. But he is beatable and has a lot of fight miles on his body. His best days are likely behind him, while opponent Carlos Prates is right in his prime and is a dangerous power puncher. There is a reason why the Brazilian is a notable favorite heading into UFC 319.

Prediction: Prates by unanimous decision

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Cannonier’s bounce-back win in February proves he is still a very relevant fighter at 41 years old. However, remaining among the best in the world at that age is extremely difficult, and the fall can be steep from those heights.

His opponent, Michael Page, is no spring chicken either, at 38. However, he still has a fighting style that is difficult to deal with. In a clash with an aging fighter without explosiveness, this feels like a tailor-made matchup for “Venom.”

Prediction: Page by unanimous decision

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Former Rizin star Kai Asakura was thrown right into the deep end with a flyweight title bout in his UFC debut. While he suffered the first submission loss of his career in December, he did have good moments against Alexandre Pantoja. One of the best fighters in the world.

Tim Elliot — his opponent this weekend — always makes fights difficult and dirty. However, he is asking a lot of his flyweight body at 38. Expect a big rebound win for the Japanese fighter this weekend.

Prediction: Asakura by TKO, Round 2

Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez (Undercard fight to watch)

One of the preliminary fights worth keeping an eye on is the strawweight clash between Andrade and Godinez. The former division champion has been racking up a lot of losses of late and is far removed from her prime. However, she remains an extremely dangerous fight for Godinez. If the Mexican can’t get takedowns on the Brazilian, this fight could easily turn into a wild brawl with Fight of the Night potential. However, at this moment, Godinez is the better and younger fighter.

Prediction: Godinez by split-decision