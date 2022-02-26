Makhachev vs Green: UFC Vegas 49 results & highlights

Credit: UFC/ESPN

UFC Vegas 49 results will this space throughout the night, following the conclusion of each bout from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Feb. 26 card is headlined by a catchweight bout between two talented but polar opposite lightweight fighters. On one side of the Octagon will be fourth-ranked 155-pound competitor Islam Makhachev (21-1) and his nine-fight win streak. Opposing him — as a short-notice replacement for original opponent Beneil Dariush — will be 42 fight MMA veteran Bobby Green (29-12-1)

“King” heads into the matchup as the biggest betting underdog on the card at +575. That number from Draft Kings touts how dominant the Russian wrestling star has been of late. Another decisive win from the Khabib Nurmagomedov mentee could land him a title fight against the winner of the May title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The card also features several talented Octagon veterans in Misha Cirkunov (15-7), Priscila Cachoeira (10-4), and Arman Tsarukyan (17-2).

UFC Vegas 49 kicks off at 4 PM ET with the preliminary matchups. The main card then follows at 7 PM ET. The entire event will air exclusively on ESPN+.

Makhachev vs Green: UFC Vegas 49 results

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (-850) vs. Bobby Green (+575)

Misha Cirkunov (-135) vs. Wellington Turman (+115)

Ji Yeon Kim (-150) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+130)

Joel Alvarez (+210) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-260)

Gregory Rodrigues (-155) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+135)

Preliminary Card

Ignacio Bahamondes (-195) vs. Rong Zhu (+165)

Josiane Nunes (-225) vs. Ramona Pascual (+185)

Terrance McKinney (+100) vs. Fares Ziam (-120)

Alejandro Perez (+225) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-280)

Ramiz Brahimaj (-365) vs. Micheal Gillmore (+280)

Victor Altamirano (+130) vs. Carlos Hernandez (-150)