4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Vegas 79, including an upset loss for Rafael Fiziev

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event this Saturday, UFC Vegas 79.

After a Noche UFC card in the T-Mobile Arena last weekend, the MMA world leader stays in Las Vegas but returns to their headquarters, the UFC Apex, for a UFC Fight Night card led by a pair of top-10 lightweights.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 79, talented striker Rafael Fiziev will look to bounce back from a frustrating loss to Justin Gaethje earlier this year when he battles well-rounded former KSW star Mateusz Gamrot. A win for either man would be massive toward inching them closer to a title opportunity in 2024.

The card from the Apex also features several established Octagon veterans, including Marina Rodriguez, Tim Means, Bryce Mitchell, Andre Fialho, and Dan Ige. With all of that in mind, let’s make some bold UFC predictions for this weekend’s event.

UFC predictions: 4 UFC Vegas 79 fighters getting Ws on Saturday

Rafael Fiziev (12-2) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (22-2)

Fiziev is a talented striker and an absolute handful for any opponent because of that fact. However, expect Gamrot to bring a strategy that attempts to take this fight away from his opponent’s strengths and to the mat. That big question is, will “Gamer” be able to get things there?

“Atman” has not faced many elite grapplers in the UFC, outside of Rafael dos Anjos. And the former lightweight champion does not rely on it like he once did. However, Gamrot is a well-rounded talent who has leaned on his grappling often, scoring four or more takedowns in his last four bouts.

This feels like a bout where the Polish talent shows that Fiziev does have a clear weakness and uses it to score a big upset victory at UFC Vegas 79.

UFC Vegas 79 odds : Fiziev (-155), Gamrot (+130)

: Fiziev (-155), Gamrot (+130) Prediction: Gamrot by unanimous decision

Bryce Mitchell (15-1) vs. Dan Ige (17-6)

Mitchell suffered his first UFC loss last year, but that does not mean he is no longer a rising star at featherweight. His grappling is still elite level and it makes him one of the most dangerous fighters in the weight class. However, while he will get a win on Saturday, it won’t come easy against Dan Ige.

Ige is a fighter who isn’t special in one area, but he is well-rounded and double-tough. All six of his defeats have been decisions because he is just so hard to put away. Mitchell will find that out at UFC Vegas 79 as he uses his grappling to grind out a hard-fought decision over the Hawaiian.

Odds: Mitchell (-205), Ige (+170)

Mitchell (-205), Ige (+170) UFC Prediction: Mitchell by unanimous decision

Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez is one of the more popular strawweights of the last decade. Unfortunately, despite the notable career she has had in the sport she is in a common position that many fighters have gone through as father time sends clear messages that it is time to call it career. There is no better proof of that than the fact that she has just one win in her last six fights.

There is no doubt Waterson-Gomez fought strong competition and that is a big part of why she is in this major slump. But she will get another elite opponent in Marina Rodriguez this weekend. And despite a frustrating loss in her last bout, the Brazilian is still a top fighter in the division and will prove that one more time on Saturday.

Odds: Rodriguez (-310), Waterson-Gomez (+250)

Rodriguez (-310), Waterson-Gomez (+250) UFC Prediction: Rodriguez by unanimous decision

Tim Means (32-15-1) vs. Andre Fialho (16-7)

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho is the must-see bout on the card for fight fans looking for a violent melee at UFC Vegas 79. Means is always reliable for a fun scrap and Fialho is one of the fresh-faced brawlers in the company. However, “The Dirty Bird” doesn’t get enough credit for the skills he has earned over his 49-fight career.

That is why our UFC predictions see him eventually getting to Fialho on the feet and bringing the bout to an end with a submission in Round 3.