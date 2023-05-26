4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Vegas 74, including short-notice win for Gordon

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC Vegas 74 on June 3.

To kick off the UFC schedule in June the MMA world leader will once again be back at their headquarters, the UFC Apex, for a card led by a pair of major matchups in the UFC flyweight rankings.

The biggest of the pair goes down in the main event when former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France looks to bounce back from his July 2022 defeat to Brandon Moreno when he takes on the red-hot native of Iraq Amir Albazi. A win for Albazi could lock up a title fight for him in the fall.

Also on the main card, ranking 125-pounder Tim Elliott returns to battle fast-rising Mexican prospect Victor Altamirano. The card from Las Vegas also features UFC veterans Alex Caceres, Jared Gordon, and future UFC Hall-of-Famers Jim Miller and Andre Arlovski.

With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next Saturday event

UFC predictions: 4 likely UFC Vegas 74 winners

Kai Kara-France (-110) vs. Amir Albazi (-110)

Credit: USA Today Network

Albazi is one of the most interesting newcomers to the flyweight division and has been impressive over his first three bouts in the promotion. However, at UFC Vegas 74, he is taking a major step up in competition. While he has beaten some solid fighters during his five-fight win streak, they are still a level below Kara-France.

If he can beat the New Zealander he will have a serious case to be considered for a title fight soon, but, with “Don’t Blink” still in contention and a true elite of the division, look for him to use his major advantage in big fight experience to show Albazi there are levels at the top of the weight class.

UFC Vegas 74 odds : Kara-France (-110), Albazi (-110)

: Kara-France (-110), Albazi (-110) Prediction: Kara-France by TKO, Round 4

Jim Miller (+160) vs. Jared Gordon (-190)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Miller versus Jared Gordon is one of the “fight of the night” contenders at UFC Vegas 74. Both Octagon veterans are willing to get dirty to win a scrap and are well-rounded competitors. Meaning wherever the bout goes it should be interesting.

Miller certainly is the better grappler, but Gordon has advantages on the feet and is in the midst of his athletic prime. While “A-10” remains surprisingly relevant in the company at 39, even on short notice Gordon seems like a tough matchup for him at this point in his career.

Odds: Miller (+160), Gordon (-190)

Miller (+160), Gordon (-190) UFC Prediction: Gordon by unanimous decision

Elizeu Zaleski (-115) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-105)

Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

After a debut loss, Elizeu Zaleski caught fire in the Octagon and won seven straight — four finishes. However, since then he has split his last four and lost much of his momentum. At UFC Vegas 74, he gets maybe the best grappler he has faced yet in Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

The bout is a classic grappler vs. striker clash and it all boils down to if the Brazilian can keep things standing. Yet, there are some doubts he can and that is why the odds for the bout are so close. Expect the Russian to do just enough to score some hard-fought takedowns and eke out a very close win over Zaleski.

Odds: Zaleski (-115), Nurmagomedov (-105)

Zaleski (-115), Nurmagomedov (-105) UFC Prediction: Nurmagomedov by split-decision

Tim Elliott (-190) vs. Victor Altamirano (+160)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Elliott is always a tough out any time he fights. He has a wild and unpredictable style that can be a hard puzzle to solve, even for elite competitors. However, at 36, he is pushing the limits of being able to stay among the elites of the division at flyweight.

The lighter divisions can be difficult for aging fighters, and while Victor Altamirano may not be a future champion, he seems like the sort of talent on the rise who may be getting Elliott at the perfect time in his career.