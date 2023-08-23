4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Singapore, including an upset win for Taila Santos

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC Singapore on Aug. 26.

After an action-packed pay-per-view card in Boston last week, the MMA world leader is back with an event that will air early on Saturday in the Western hemisphere. In the event’s headliner, a pair of stalwarts from the UFC featherweight rankings will face off when Max Holloway battles Chan Sung Jung in a fight that fans have wanted to see for years.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, watch times, and odds for Saturday’s UFC event

The card from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium will also feature the return of several UFC stars, including former title challengers Anthony Smith and Taila Santos, Giga Chikadze, and fast-rising women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield.

With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Aug. 26 in Singapore.

UFC predictions: 4 best bets at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway (24-7) vs. Chan Sung Jung (17-7)

Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC

Holloway and Jung have been two of the best featherweights in the sport for a very long time, yet the two have never crossed paths during their memorable careers. That will all come to an end Saturday at UFC Singapore. But, this does feel like it could have been a better fight a few years ago. Both 145-pound greats have a lot of mileage on their bodies and how they handle it now is much different than they would have at their peak.

That is why this matchup is not likely to go the distance. Holloway is still a pound-for-pound level talent while Jung is in a definite age-based decline at 36. “Korean Zombie” will be strong early but the wave of offense and output from the Hawaiian will eventually become too much and lead to a technical knockout victory in Round 3.

UFC Singapore odds : Holloway (-850), Jung (+520)

: Holloway (-850), Jung (+520) Prediction: Holloway by TKO, Round 3

Erin Blanchfield (11-1) vs. Taila Santos (19-2)

Erin Blanchfield is one of the best-rising stars in the entire UFC. Her grappling is outstanding and her striking has developed quickly. But she gets a major test on Saturday in Taila Santos. A fighter who pushed Valentina Shevchenko to her limit in their bout and arguably won. That is why this feels like an upset waiting to happen.

The American is getting a great deal of attention and understandably so, but the Brazilian seems like the complete fighter she has not yet faced that will test her weaknesses like never before. Can the 24-year-old step up to the challenge? Not this time, as Santos will hand the young star her first L inside the Octagon.

Odds: Blanchfield (-148), Santos (+124)

Blanchfield (-148), Santos (+124) UFC Prediction: Santos by unanimous decision

Giga Chikadze (14-3) vs. Alex Caceres (21-13)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“Bruce Leeroy” Alex Caceres has been in the UFC for a long time and has become one of the company’s greatest gatekeepers. If you can beat him you are better than most competitors. But at UFC Singapore he is facing a top-10 level fighter and that is very bad news for him.

This matchup is built to end with a highlight-reel finish, and it would be very surprising if “Ninja” isn’t on ESPN Sunday morning as he puts Caceres to sleep.

Odds: Chikadze (-238), Caceres (+195)

Chikadze (-238), Caceres (+195) UFC Prediction: Chikadze by KO, Round 3

Anthony Smith (36-18) vs. Ryan Spann (21-8)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Smith versus Ryan Spann is the rare rematch that has nothing to do with a championship belt. But with both jockeying to get closer to contention, they will battle for a second time this weekend. “Superman” won two years ago and there isn’t much reason to believe that won’t be the case again this time around.

Smith is a former title challenger and a well-rounded talent, but he is also 35 with over 50 fights on his resume. He hasn’t gotten better as a fighter while Spann has improved his game over the last couple of years. Smith, unfortunately, will move to 0-2 versus Spann on Saturday.