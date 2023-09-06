4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC 293, including an upset win for Tai Tuivasa

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC 293 on Saturday night.

The MMA world leader returns to the land-down-under this weekend with a pay-per-view card from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event is led by a middleweight title fight as champion Israel Adesanya will look to defend his title for the first time, in his second reign, versus top contender Sean Strickland.

UFC 293 also features several established competitors from the region, including Tai Tuivasa battling Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, and the returns of Tyson Pedro, Jaime Mullarkey, and Justin Tafa.

With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Saturday in Australia.

UFC predictions: 4 UFC 293 fighters getting Ws on Saturday

Israel Adesanya (24-2) vs. Sean Strickland (27-5)

Sean Strickland has a massive challenge in front of him. While the American is a very talented striker with a difficult style to deal with for most of his opponents, his attack is one that is very favorable to Adesanya. Due to the champ’s impressive footwork, speed, and counter-striking abilities. That is why “Tarzan” will need to really mix things up to keep his foe off balance at UFC 293.

However, even if Strickland is on his A-game and can add some wrestling to his strategy, “The Last Stylebender” should be super-focused because he knows how damaging a loss would be to his legacy. Especially after regaining the title earlier this year. Look for Adesanya to take his time early, then slowly dissect Strickland en route to a third-round technical knockout finish.

UFC 293 odds : Adesanya (-650), Strickland (+470)

: Adesanya (-650), Strickland (+470) Prediction: Adesanya by TKO, Round 3

Tai Tuivasa (14-5) vs. Alexander Volkov (36-10)

This is a big fight for Tuivasa. Not just because it is a clash of two fighters in our UFC heavyweight rankings, but a defeat would mean his second three-fight losing skid inside the Octagon. Furthermore, Volkov is a very difficult foe to break a losing streak against. The Russian is very technical, knows how to use his length, and has a ton of experience against elite fighters.

Yet being in front of his fellow countrymen should galvanize the gritty heavyweight on Saturday night. Look for “Bam Bam” to take some serious damage, but his chin will hold up as he pushes a hard pace and eventually lands a bomb on Volkov’and ends his losing streak with a big upset victory.

Odds: Tuivasa (+205), Volkov (-250)

Tuivasa (+205), Volkov (-250) UFC Prediction: Tuivasa by KO, Round 2

Felipe dos Santos (7-0) vs. Manel Kape (18-6)

UFC 293 was set to have an outstanding matchup at flyweight between Manel Kape and Kai Kara-France. Unfortunately, Kara-France was unable to make the date and Kape instead faces UFC newcomer Felipe dos Santos. Unless the former Rizin FF star comes into the bout completely underestimating the Brazilian, expect another highlight reel win for “Starboy” that extends his win streak to four straight.

Odds: dos Santos (+320), Kape (-410)

dos Santos (+320), Kape (-410) UFC Prediction: Kape by KO, Round 1

Tyson Pedro (9-4) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-2)

Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj are a pair of fighters in similar positions in their careers. At one time they were talented prospects with interesting upset, but for various reasons, neither has reached that potential inside the Octagon. That is why this is a high-pressure booking for both as a loss could mean the end of their UFC careers. Especially for Turkalj who has lost his first two bouts in the company.

However, Pedro has not been able to recapture that promise he showed several years ago before injuries derailed his career. That’s why this feels like the moment when “The Pleasure Man” finally breaks threw inside the promotion and gets a victory that disappoints team Pedro in front of the home country crowd.

Odds: Pedro (-105), Turkalj (-115)

Pedro (-105), Turkalj (-115) UFC Prediction: Turkalj by unanimous decision

