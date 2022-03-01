Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested on charges of attempted murder

Credit: USA Today Network

Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of attempted murder.

Following a shooting in San Jose, Calif., where a man was reportedly injured, the UFC great was taken into custody by authorities. On Tuesday morning, TMZ Sports reported that sources within local law enforcement confirmed to them that the 39-year-old was booked on charges of attempted murder.

Complete details on the incident are still unclear. However, early reports from the scene claim a person was shot near a high school, and another individual was then arrested. Records show that Velaquez is still in custody and has a court date set for noon on Wednesday.

The Mexican-American star is viewed by many observers to be one of the greatest heavyweight UFC fighters of all time. During a 13-year run in the sport, he amassed a 14-3 record and won the UFC heavyweight title with a dominant win over former WWE star Brock Lesnar in October of 2010.

Velasquez would lose the title to Junior dos Santos at the promotion’s first live telecast on network television a little over a year later. He would regain the belt in December 2012 in a rematch with the Brazilian and then defend the belt two times.

Cain Velasquez UFC record: 12-3 (10 KOs, 2 decisions)

Due to a long history of battling injuries, Velasquez walked away from the sport following a July 2016 win over Travis Browne. He would return three years later and be soundly beaten in 26 seconds by current division king Francis Ngannou.

After leaving the sport a second time, Velasquez had a short stint as a professional wrestler. Competing for Mexican promotion AAA, and eventually the WWE. Where he faced off with Lesnar in a “rematch” at the organization’s 2019 event in Abu Dhabi. Lesnar won by submission.

In October, the Californian admitted his recent use of psychedelics as a way to deal with long-term internal trauma he had been dealing with for years.