UConn slips past Stanford, reaches first title game since 2016

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers celebrated her return home with a team-high 14 points to help UConn to a 63-58 victory over defending champion Stanford on Friday night in the semifinals of the women’s Final Four.

UConn (30-5), the only No. 2 seed in the Final Four, will face South Carolina (34-2) in the title game Sunday night at Target Center. The Gamecocks defeated Louisville 72-59 in Friday’s first semifinal in a matchup of No. 1 seeds.

UConn, in its 14th consecutive Final Four, will be bidding for its 12th national title, but first since the Huskies last reached the title game in 2016. South Carolina won the title in 2017.

Bueckers, the national player of the year as a freshman last season, missed the first 19 games of the current campaign following knee surgery. The former Minnesota high school standout, who played about 10 miles from Target Center, hit 7 of 13 shots and dished out five assists with four rebounds and two steals.

Ashten Prechtel’s 3-pointer brought Stanford within 58-54 and UConn turned it over on the ensuing possession. Hayley Jones banked in a short jumper to make it 58-56 with 23 seconds left.

Freshman Azzi Fudd answered with two free throws to make it 60-56, although Cameron Brink scored underneath to cut the lead to 60-58 with 18 seconds remaining.

Christyn Williams hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 11 seconds left, and Stanford missed a desperation 3-point attempt on the other end.

Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but she made just 8 of 21 shots and was 0 for 5 beyond the arc. Brink added 15 points.

Stanford (32-4), which had won 24 straight, was 4 of 23 from three-point range.

Evina Westbrook had 12 points, and Williams pitched in 10 for UConn.

UConn opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run, going in front 47-39 on two free throws by Olivia Nelson-Ododa, as Brink picked up her third and fourth fouls in a 23-second span.

Aaliyah Edwards put UConn up 52-44, but Jones answered with a layin and two free throws to make it 52-48.

Stanford trailed 39-37 entering the fourth quarter after making just 4 of 16 shots in the third period, including a 1-for-11 stretch.

UConn took its biggest lead of the first half at 25-19, but the Cardinal answered with seven consecutive points.

–Jim Hoehn, Field Level Media