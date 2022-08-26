UConn signs Portuguese PG Ines Bettencourt

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies announced the signing Friday of Portuguese point guard Ines Bettencourt.

The 5-foot-9 freshman can help the team replace injured star Paige Bueckers, who is out for the season.

We're excited to welcome Inês Bettencourt to the team! Bem-vindo à UConn ???? pic.twitter.com/dXYC5UlSgu — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 26, 2022

“Ines is a true point guard. She loves to distribute the ball and can make shots,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a news release. “She’s used to playing in the European style of ball movement, ball screens, lots of 2-man game, 3-man game. I think she’s a tough kid and a great competitor. I’m thrilled that we were able to find her.”

Bettencourt represented Portugal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, where she averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 steals, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

“Being a UConn Husky is a dream come true,” Bettencourt said. “I’m extremely excited to start this adventure and give my all in blue and white.”

The Huskies open the season at home against Northeastern on Nov. 10.

Bueckers, named the consensus national player of the year as a freshman in 2020-21, tore her left ACL earlier this month.

–Field Level Media