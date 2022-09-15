UConn settles with ex-coach Kevin Ollie for $3.9M

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UConn reached a settlement worth $3.9 million with former head coach Kevin Ollie on Thursday, putting to end a protracted legal battle spanning 4 1/2 years.

The settlement is for claimed reputational damages made by Ollie over his firing in March 2018 and attorney’s fees. It also averts a federal race discrimination lawsuit Ollie reportedly was considering.

The money is in addition to the $11.1 million awarded to Ollie by an arbitrator in January for wrongful termination.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach (an) agreement,” Ollie said in a statement. “My time at UConn, as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

Ollie led the Huskies to the national championship in 2014, but he was fired on March 10, 2018, with UConn contending it was for “just cause” due to an NCAA investigation into the coach and his program. Firing Ollie with cause would eliminate a buyout of almost $10 million per his contract, which was extended to run through 2021.

Ollie went 127-79 in six seasons at his alma mater, including the Huskies’ championship in his second season.

Ollie averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 assists in 124 games (67 starts) for UConn from 1991-95 under Jim Calhoun.

