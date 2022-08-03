fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 3, 2022

UCLA lands Italian star Abramo Canka

Sportsnaut
Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mike Cronin reacts in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Italian national team standout Abramo Canka will play at UCLA this season.

Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed Canka, who averaged 9.4 points playing for Italy in July 2022 at the FIBA Under 20 European Championship, was joining the roster effective immediately.

“We are really excited to add Abramo to our program this season,” Cronin said. “Playing in Europe, Abramo is a versatile player who can shoot the ball, rebound and pass. At 6-foot-7, we like his size and his defensive ability, especially with his length and athleticism. He is excited to get to Los Angeles and join his UCLA teammates, and we look forward to getting him on the court soon.”

Canka, who is a 6-foot-7 guard-forward, averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in January 2020.

–Field Level Media

Share: