UCLA lands Italian star Abramo Canka

Italian national team standout Abramo Canka will play at UCLA this season.

Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed Canka, who averaged 9.4 points playing for Italy in July 2022 at the FIBA Under 20 European Championship, was joining the roster effective immediately.

“We are really excited to add Abramo to our program this season,” Cronin said. “Playing in Europe, Abramo is a versatile player who can shoot the ball, rebound and pass. At 6-foot-7, we like his size and his defensive ability, especially with his length and athleticism. He is excited to get to Los Angeles and join his UCLA teammates, and we look forward to getting him on the court soon.”

Canka, who is a 6-foot-7 guard-forward, averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in January 2020.

