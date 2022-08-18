U.S. Open champs to earn $2.6M, total purse up to $60M

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 U.S. Open will feature a record $60 million prize pool, including $2.6 million to the men’s and women’s singles champions.

The total breaks the previous record of $57.5 million in 2021.

Runners-up in the singles competition will earn $1.3 million, with $705,000 for semifinalists and $445,000 for the quarterfinalists.

In doubles, each championship team will take home $688,000, with $344,000 going to the second-place pairings.

The season’s final Grand Slam event runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11 in New York City. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Britain’s Emma Raducanu are the defending champions.

