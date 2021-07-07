Tyrone Willingham named to CFP selection committee

Painted end zone for Clemson with the CFP logo before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans

Former college head coach Tyrone Willingham was appointed Wednesday to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

He will complete the final year of the term of R.C. Slocum, the former Texas A&M head coach who was diagnosed last month with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma and is undergoing treatment.

This is the second stint on the committee for Willingham, who served from 2014-17.

“I am so appreciative of the invitation to rejoin the College Football Playoff selection committee,” Willingham, 67, said. “It is an honor to be asked back to such a distinguished group. I have nothing but great memories from my initial experience, and I look forward to working with the current members in 2021.”

Willingham was the head coach at Stanford (1995-2001), Notre Dame (2002-04) and Washington (2005-08) and had a career record of 76-88-1.

–Field Level Media