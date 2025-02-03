NFL insider reveals Tyreek Hill’s likely 2025 fate with the Miami Dolphins

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LIX, their former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is just weeks removed from trying to force his way off the Miami Dolphins roster. Coming off a disappointing season for both the NFL star and his team, questions have been raised regarding his future with Miami.

Hill, who turns 31 in March, publicly requested a trade following the team’s loss in the regular-season finale to the New York Jets. After the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver told reporters that he is “out” on Miami, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Hill removed himself from the game in Week 18.

Tyreek Hill stats (ESPN): 81 receptions, 959 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

The situation sparked plenty of NFL rumors about potential landing spots and how Miami would move forward. While there’s been a lot of mixed messaging from the two sides, there does appear to be one definitive fate that the Dolphins’ wideout is headed toward.

In a mailbag for Sports Illustrated, senior NFL writer Albert Breer wrote that Hill will be on the Dolphins roster next season despite his public comments following Week 18.

“Yes, because of the contractual logistics. He’s due almost $30 million fully guaranteed for 2025. He’s in his 30s, and next year will be his 10th NFL season. And all of that will knock down his trade value. So if you’re GM Chris Grier or coach Mike McDaniel, and the return is, say, a late-second-round pick, would you do it?” Albert Breer on if Tyreek Hill will be with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

Tyreek Hill contract (Spotrac): $28.698 million cap hit in 2025

Cutting Hill – $55.147 million dead cap hit – isn’t an option. Even trading the All-Pro wide receiver with a pre-June 1 designation would free up just $401,250 and leave a $28.297 million dead cap. So even if Hill becomes increasingly frustrated with the situation in Miami, his contract makes him stuck there.

If the Dolphins want to move on from Hill, it will have to be next offseason. While he is on the books for a $51.898 million cap hit in 2026, Miami could release him in early March next year and free up $36.333 million in cap savings.

