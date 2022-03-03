WATCH: Baylor star Tyquan Thornton runs 4.21 40-yard dash, breaks NFL Scouting Combine record

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Baylor star Tyquan Thornton isn’t the biggest name taking part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

However, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver might in fact become a household name around the NFL world after the performance we saw from him on Thursday.

Minutes after Ohio State’s Chris Olave ran a 4.26 40-yard dash in front of a shocked NFL community, Thornton did him one better.

In fact, Thornton’s first run came in at 4.21 seconds, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine record previously held by former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross.

Some say that former NFL star Bo Jackson holds the mark with a 4.16 40-yard dash at the Auburn Pro Day back in 1986. However, the league does not recognize that as the record.

Either way, Tyquan Thornton is going to be a name to watch during the pre-draft process. He’s coming off a senior season with Baylor that saw the wide receiver haul in 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He might now end up being a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft simply based on this record-breaking 40-yard dash time.