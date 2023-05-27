Tyler Wolff strikes late, lifts Atlanta United to draw vs. Orlando City

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Wolff scored off a rebound in the 86th minute to boost Atlanta United into a 1-1 tie with host Orlando City on Saturday night.

The outcome gave Atlanta an uplifting result in a game that marked the return of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who made four saves.

Kyle Smith scored in the 30th minute for Orlando, which seemed to have Atlanta’s offense under control.

Atlanta (6-4-5, 23 points) gained at least a point for the third game in a row. Orlando City (5-4-5, 20 points) are currently riding a four-match unbeaten streak (1-0-3).

Orlando City’s defense was so stiff on their side of the field that Atlanta never had a shot that forced goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to make a save until right before the tying goal.

Gallese saved Matheus Rossetto’s shot, but the ensuing corner kick set up Atlanta for the equalizing tally.

Wolff, a substitute, reacted to a rebound and was in prime position for the putback from the left side, sending the ball over Gallese’s head. It was the 20-year-old Wolff’s second MLS goal as the forward also on scored May 17 versus Colorado.

Atlanta had seven goals in its two previous games combined, but it was thwarted until the late going.

Smith, a defender, posted his first goal of the season. His teammates made a few passes to take the ball into the box. That sequence allowed Smith to work free on the right side and the dribbling shot went through Guzan’s legs.

Guzan was back in his first game since April 8. He had been out with a knee injury that has been described as a torn medial collateral ligament.

Even though he didn’t produce a victory, Guzan’s efforts were notable. His right-handed diving save of substitute Martin Ojeda’s blast from outside the box in the 78th minute kept the score at 1-0 and was a highlight-worthy stop.

Gallese finished with two saves.

