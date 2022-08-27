Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk caps Cardinals’ comeback win over Braves

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk lifted the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5 Saturday night.

The Cardinals completed their comeback from a 4-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Braves closer Kenley Jansen (5-1).

Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double and took third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Corey Dickerson tied the game with an RBI infield single before O’Neill walked on five pitches.

Arenado went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Andrew Knizner also hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer for the Braves, whose 10-game road winning streak was snapped. They lost for just their third time in 18 games overall.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. He had allowed one run over 25 2/3 innings in his previous four starts.

JoJo Romero, Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley (8-1) combined for four scoreless relief innings.

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (7-5) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

The Cardinals threatened in the first three innings but failed to score. Goldschmidt drew a two-out walk in the first inning and Arenado hit a ground-rule double, but Dickerson struck out to strand them.

Morton struck out Tommy Edman to leave him there to strand a runner on second in the second inning. He hit Goldschmidt with a pitch with two outs in the third., then Arenado hit a single before Dickerson flied out.

After Montgomery retired nine straight batters, the Braves took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Matt Olson and Austin Riley reached on singles, then d’Arnaud blasted his homer. William Contreras hit a double and scored on Michael Harris II’s single.

The Cardinals cut the lead to 4-2 in their half of the inning on Knizner’s two-run homer.

Doubles by Olson and Riley in the fifth inning pushed the Braves lead to 5-2. Goldschmidt’s single and Arenado’s two-run homer in the bottom of the inning cut the lead to 5-4.

