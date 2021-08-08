Tyler Mahle shines, leads Cincinnati Reds to four-game sweep of Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates

Tyler Mahle struck out 10 batters and walked none over seven strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds completed a four-game series sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, Sunday afternoon.

Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos doubled to spark a three-run fourth, as the Reds won their fifth straight and 12th in 16 games, moving to a season-best 10 games over .500 at 61-51.

Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and had two hits for the Pirates, who have dropped five straight, 15 of 20 overall and nine of their 10 meetings with the Reds this season.

Mahle (9-3) scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save, and his second since being acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a trade two days before the deadline.

Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-5) was also very strong on the afternoon, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three runs and six hits over six innings.

The Pirates jumped ahead of the Reds for a second straight game. Bryan Reynolds doubled to left with one out in the fourth, and one out later, Anthony Alford singled to short left on a ball that Eugenio Suarez deflected, allowing Reynolds to race home from second for the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, back-to-back doubles from Winker and Castellanos put runners on second and third with none out. Joey Votto singled Winker home to tie the game and Tyler Stephenson’s ground out put the Reds ahead, 2-1. Kyle Farmer’s double scored Stephenson to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh responded with Hayes’ home run off Mahle to center leading off the sixth, closing the Cincinnati lead to 3-2. The Pirates had a chance to tie the game when Colin Moran doubled with one out. But Mahle got Alford to fly out to center and Gregory Polanco to line out to third to end the threat.

The game, played on 8/8, was a special one for the Reds as they honored the memory of Joe Morgan, their most famous No. 8 and the most accomplished second baseman in franchise history, who died in Oct. 2020.

–Field Level Media