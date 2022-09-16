Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1 win

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NFL players change teams all the time. But longtime starting quarterbacks who have led great careers like Russell Wilson? Not so much. Still, usually when players or coaches switch sides, play calls, hand gestures, and audibles are all adjusted. Tyler Lockett says that wasn’t the case at all when Wilson’s Denver Broncos took on his former Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday night.

In a game the Seahawks shockingly won 17-16, maybe they had a little bit of help by way of Lockett spending seven seasons catching passes from Wilson. The former All-Pro receiver was mic’d up for the matchup, and NFL Films caught a few gems.

Here’s a bit of what the film crew captured.

“If you see this, it’s a go. (Lockett makes a hand gesture)” Lockett, later seen on the sideline yelling, “He’s running a go! He’s running a go!” Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett coaching the defense on Russell Wilson’s hand signals (H/T to Pro Football Talk)

But Lockett wasn’t surprised to find out Wilson and the Broncos receivers would be using similar calls to the ones they used in Seattle. The receiver said, “They got our same stuff. I literally called it.”

Knowing his Seahawks wouldn’t have to face the Broncos again this season, Lockett warned Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton to change their signals as they were too easy to decipher and predict.

As we’ve seen in the NFL, it’s hard to stop your opponent when you do know what’s coming, but if there’s a tell to pick up on, veterans will be all over it, as Lockett was in Week 1.

Tyler Lockett’s claim about Russell Wilson’s hand signals has merit

Lockett’s admission isn’t completely shocking or new for those who tuned in to the ManningCast on Monday Night Football.

Wilson was on the ManningCast for a primetime game last season, so they Super Bowl trio clearly have a strong bond when it comes to football. Thanks to their connection, the Mannings said they had a chance to chat with Wilson earlier in the week.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback brothers revealed Wilson admitted he kept his hand signals the same for an easier transition after so many years of muscle memory in Seattle. We can see now how that was a mistake, but it’s one they have plenty of time to correct. Whether this blunder falls on the shoulders of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett or more on Wilson could be up for debate. Either way, it’s a bad look.

