Miami Heat reportedly will get star’s surprise return for 2023 NBA Finals

It is looking highly likely that the Miami Heat will get one of their top players back from injury for the 2023 NBA Finals.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat were able to avoid being on the wrong end of NBA history when they stopped the momentum the Boston Celtics had from a three-game winning streak entering Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the help of an ankle injury to star Jayson Tatum and big play in big moments, the Heat was able to punch their ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals.

It was another surprise performance from the team when the deck seemed to be stacked against them. However, it is something they have done throughout this year’s NBA Playoffs. What makes it all the more impressive, is that the Miami Heat have been able to achieve this success despite being without one of their top players from the 2022-2023 season.

Miami Heat record (’22-’23): 44-38

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the second quarter of Game 1 in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyler Herro fractured his shooting hand while diving for a loose ball. The injury was a major blow to the team since Tyler Herro was their third-best scorer in ’22-’23 and was having an impressive fourth season in the league — his first as a starter.

Tyler Herro stats (’22-’23): 20.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 38% 3PT

Well, with a very tough matchup ahead against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are expected to get the star guard back for the championship series. On Monday night, Tuner Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Herro “is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target.”

The news is huge for the Miami Heat since they will need all the help they can get against a Denver Nuggets team that is on an absolute roll after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, and well rested after completing their series over a week ago.

Tyler Herro led the team in minutes, was third in points and assists, and fourth in rebounds this season.