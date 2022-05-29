Tyler Anderson lifts Dodgers to four-game sweep of D-backs

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson tossed six shutout innings and Will Smith homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 victory on Sunday in Phoenix.

Anderson (6-0) allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts and ran his scoreless streak to 20 innings. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth before striking out Cooper Hummel with a runner at third for his 10th save.

The Dodgers have won four straight series and 13 of their past 15 games. Los Angeles also improved to 25-5 against the D-backs over the past two seasons, including eight straight wins.

Smith began the scoring with a leadoff homer in the second inning against Zach Davies (2-3). Smith’s 398-foot blast was his fifth of the season and capped a 12-pitch at-bat.

The Dodgers extended their lead in the third when Freddie Freeman delivered a run-scoring single with one out before another run scored from third on Trea Turner’s groundout.

Turner later extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a single in the sixth. He is batting .354 (29-for-82) with three homers and 19 RBIs during his streak.

Davies allowed three runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five while throwing 92 pitches.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The D-backs had runners at the corners with two outs in the fifth, but Anderson struck out Jose Rojas to end the inning.

David Price and Evan Phillips each tossed a scoreless inning before Kimbrel entered in the ninth and allowed David Peralta’s run-scoring triple with two outs.

Los Angeles outscored Arizona by a combined 26-8 during the four-game series and concluded its 10-game road trip with an 8-2 mark.

The D-backs played without outfielder Jordan Luplow (left foot) for the second straight game. Catcher Daulton Varsho (right shoulder) did not start but came in to pinch-hit in the ninth.

