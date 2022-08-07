Tyler Anderson, Dodgers blank Padres to complete series sweep

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs and Tyler Anderson went seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement with a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday while finishing off a three-game series sweep.

Bellinger had three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs as the Dodgers continued their dominance over the Padres, who added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at Tuesday’s trade deadline. Los Angeles has won eight of the 10 games between the teams this season.

The Dodgers increased their overall winning streak to eight games and their winning streak over the Padres to seven games. Los Angeles is now 30-5 since June 29.

Yu Darvish gave up two runs over six innings for San Diego while pitching against his former team. The second-place Padres, who had two hits, dropped to 15 1/2 games behind the Dodgers, although they remain in line for a wild-card spot in the National League.

Bellinger gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a one-out home run to center field in the third inning. Mookie Betts followed with a double and Freeman hit a two-out RBI single to left field to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Bellinger, who was batting out of the No. 9 spot, hit his second home run in the seventh inning off Padres right-hander Luis Garcia. It was Bellinger’s 15th of the season and his second multi-homer game this year, both against the Padres.

Freeman hit his second RBI single later in the seventh inning to boost his MLB hit lead to 136.

Anderson (13-1) gave up two hits with one walk and three strikeouts to win his third consecutive start. He has not given up an earned run in four of his last five outings. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning for his 21st save.

Darvish (10-5) gave up seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts while falling to 0-2 in three starts against the Dodgers this season.

Soto, the prized acquisition of the trade deadline, went 0-for-2 with two walks and was 2-for-8 in the series with three walks.

–Field Level Media