Ty Norris joining Kaulig Racing NASCAR team in senior leadership role

Trackhouse Racing has confirmed the addition of longtime NASCAR industry notable Ty Norris to a senior leadership position.

Norris, who recently left Trackhouse Racing under amicable terms, will serve as Chief Business Officer for the team owned by Matt Kaulig and presided by Chris Rice. Norris has been with Trackhouse since its inception in 2021.

In his new position, Norris will “serve as the team’s chief business officer, focusing on partnerships and long-term strategy alongside owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice,” according to a statement from the organization.

“Bringing Norris and his wealth of knowledge to the executive team is one of the several major moves Kaulig and Rice are making to solidify the trajectory of its NASCAR Cup Series program well into the future.”

Norris has been a NASCAR mainstay since the 90s, first as a journalist and then a publicist for Dale Earnhardt Inc., eventually becoming the executive vice president of motorsports as it began to plan its transition towards the Cup Series.

He spent 2004 and 2005 as the vice president of special projects for Speedway Motorsports Inc. He was president of Michael Waltrip Racing and then became president of the Spire Sports + Entertainment agency from 2015-2020. Then came the Trackhouse Racing stint.

Trackhouse has a working relationship with Kaulig, having currently loaned out Shane Van Gisbergen to the team for a full-time Xfinity Series stint and a part-time Cup Series ride under that umbrella.

Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse, also issued a statement wishing him the best.

“We greatly appreciate the role Ty Norris has played in the creation and growth of Trackhouse Racing. We have a bright and exciting future thanks to his contributions. We wish our friend the best of luck.”