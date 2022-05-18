Ty France, Marco Gonzales lift Mariners over Blue Jays

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France had three hits, including a two-run home run, left-hander Marco Gonzales pitched six strong innings and the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Wednesday night.

Cal Raleigh and Abraham Toro added solo home runs for Seattle. Adam Frazier chipped in with three hits for the Mariners, who avoided a three-game series sweep.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (3-3) allowed two runs, seven hits and a walk in five innings. The right-hander struck out three. He allowed a home run for the first time this season.

Gonzales (2-4) allowed one run, five hits and three walks while striking out two.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an eighth-inning single to extend his hit streak to a career-best 15 games.

The Mariners loaded the bases with none out in the first inning on singles by Frazier, France and J.P. Crawford. Jesse Winker hit a sacrifice fly, Eugenio Suarez singled and Julio Rodriguez grounded into a double play.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the third. Matt Chapman and Santiago Espinal, who has a 12-game hit streak, singled. Bo Bichette and Guerrero walked with two out to force in a run.

Raleigh hit the first pitch of the fifth inning to left center for his third home run of the season.

Teoscar Hernandez doubled with one out for Toronto in the sixth, but Gonzales picked him off second base.

Trevor Richards replaced Gausman and retired his first five batters before Frazier singled with two out in the seventh. France followed with his sixth home run of the season and Ryan Borucki replaced Richards.

Andres Munoz replaced Gonzales and pitched a perfect seventh.

Paul Sewald allowed only a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Ross Stripling pitched a perfect eighth before giving up Toro’s fifth home run of the season to lead off the ninth inning.

Diego Castillo pitched around a walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Toronto left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (left hamstring tightness) left the game after five innings and was replaced by Raimel Tapia.

