Ty France has big night, Mariners cruise past Tigers

Ty France had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two more as the visiting Seattle Mariners pounded the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday.

France went deep for the 16th time this season and for the second time in as many games. Cal Raleigh homered and added a sacrifice fly during a six-run, third-inning eruption.

Carlos Santana contributed a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have won four of their last five games. Eugenio Suarez added two hits, a run and an RBI in the opener of the three-game series.

George Kirby (6-3) gave up two hits in five scoreless innings while collecting the victory. Chris Flexen pitched four innings for the save.

Tigers starter Matt Manning (1-2) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Riley Greene had an RBI triple while extending his hitting streak to eight games. Kerry Carpenter had two hits, including a triple, and scored a run.

France gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the second as he clubbed the first pitch he saw from Manning, a slider, over the right-center field wall.

The Tigers starter didn’t last another inning. Raleigh led off the third by pulling another Manning slider over the right-field wall for his 19th homer this season.

Abraham Toro, elevated from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, hit a single and Julio Rodriguez ripped a double to put runners in scoring position. After a Jesse Winker strikeout, Mitch Haniger, Suarez and France smacked consecutive RBI singles to the left side. A four-pitch walk to Santana ended Manning’s night.

Will Vest replaced him, and Seattle pushed across two more runs on Adam Frazier’s single and Raleigh’s sacrifice fly to make it 7-0.

The Mariners scored two more runs in the fifth off Daniel Norris when France led off with a single and Santana smacked his 12th homer this season.

The Tigers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning.

They ended the Mariners’ shutout bid in the eighth when Willi Castro singled and Greene tripled to right. Greene scored on Zack Short’s sacrifice fly.

