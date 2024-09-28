Ty Dillon returning to NASCAR Cup Series

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Ty Dillon will return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2025 with Kaulig Racing.

What is now the No. 31 team will become the No. 10 next season as Kaulig has acquired the rights to that number with the impending closure of Stewart-Haas Racing. Dillon will replace Daniel Hemric in that car.

Having the numbers 10 and 16 mirrors numbers Kaulig has in the Xfinity Series has well.

“We’re excited to be able to acquire the rights of the No. 10 for the 2025 Cup Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, in a statement from the team. “When we decided to move to the Cup series, the number was not available, so we are looking forward to having familiarity and synergy across both series with the Nos. 10 and 16.”

Dillon has made 244 Cup starts. He ran full-time in the series from 2017-23 with Germain Racing and then Spire Motorsports.

“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” said Dillon. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Dillon is racing Cup this weekend for the Kaulig No. 16 at Kansas. He raced full-time in the Truck Series with Rackley WAR this year before getting replaced by Dawson Sutton starting this weekend at Kansas.