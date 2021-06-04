Two positives in latest round of MLB COVID-19 testing

May 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A female worker wearing a face mask disinfects surfaces at Dodger Stadium amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One major league player was among the two positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

One Triple-A player also tested positive.

Out of a total of 9,291 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members during a one-week span, Friday’s numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.02 percent.

To date during MLB’s Monitor Testing program, there have been 64 positive tests (36 players and 28 staff members) out of 185,551 monitoring tests for a positive rate of 0.03 percent.

Twenty-five different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

In addition, two more MLB teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85 percent of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 20 of the 30 clubs.

Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.

MLB said 85.2 percent of all Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, and 82.9 percent had been fully vaccinated.

–Field Level Media