Two Alabama DBs uncertain for Texas showdown

The Alabama secondary could be short-handed for Saturday’s showdown against Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Starting defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key both left the No. 4 Crimson Tide’s season opening 56-7 win against Middle Tennessee with undisclosed injuries.

“They’re both day-to-day,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. “So, it’s probably too early to tell what their circumstance will be. Probably be a couple of days and we’ll figure it out. But I don’t think either guy has long-term issues. But it will be interesting to see how they progress this week.”

Moore was a preseason All-SEC selection and Key was All-Conference USA honorable mention last year at UAB.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) host No. 11 Texas (1-0) this Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Ewers guided the Longhorns to a 37-10 win against Rice on Saturday in Austin, completing 19 of 30 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

“They have a good team,” he said. “They have a veteran team returning with 10 starters on offense, six on defense. Really good skill players on offense. Really good quarterback who can throw the ball effectively. They make a lot of explosive plays.”

Alabama won at Texas 20-19 last September on a late 33-yard field goal by Will Reichard.

Saban also said wide receiver and special teams player Emmanuel Henderson, who did not play in the opener, will be sidelined for multiple weeks with a hip injury.

