Twins star SS Carlos Correa positive for COVID-19

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after a 7-5 road loss to the Detroit Tigers that the club learned of the positive test during the game. Correa was not in Minnesota’s lineup.

“He’s under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that,” Baldelli said. “I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now.”

The Twins had a COVID outbreak earlier this season that affected Baldelli, pitcher Dylan Bundy and infielder Luis Arraez. Pitcher Joe Ryan was placed on the COVID list last Wednesday, and outfielder Gilberto Celestino was added to the list on Friday.

Corrrea is in his first season with Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros. He has made just 35 appearances in 2022, missing some time on the injured list with a finger contusion. The two-time All-Star is batting .279 with three home runs, nine doubles and 16 RBIs for Minnesota.

–Field Level Media