Twins sign RHP Chris Archer to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins signed right-handed starting pitcher Chris Archer on Monday to a one-year contract.

Reports said Archer will earn $3.5 million in 2022, a number that can rocket up to $9.5 million with performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old has spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a second stint with Tampa Bay in 2021 and appeared in six games (five starts), going 1-1 with 21 strikeouts and a 4.66 ERA.

Archer pitched for the Rays from 2012-18, being named an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2017, before heading to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade in 2018. Archer missed all of the 2020 season after requiring surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

In 218 career games (215 starts), Archer is 61-81 with a 3.87 ERA, 1,370 strikeouts and a 1.254 WHIP across 1,254.1 innings.

Minnesota outrighted left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A Saint Paul to make room for Archer on the big-league roster.

