Twins reinstate OF Trevor Larnach, put P Cody Stashak on IL

The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from his rehab assignment on Sunday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

Larnach, 25, was placed on the injured list on May 8 with a right adductor strain.

He played in two games on rehab assignment with Double-A Wichita, going 1-for-8 with one homer, three RBIs, one run scored and one walk.

Larnach is batting .313 with nine doubles and seven RBIs in 22 games this season for Minnesota.

Also on Sunday, the Twins placed right-hander Cody Stashak on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder impingement. He also was on the IL from April 7-17 with right biceps tendinitis.

Stashak, 27, has a 3-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the Twins this season.

