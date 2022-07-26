Minnesota Twins reinstate Miguel Sano from 60-day IL

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins reinstated first baseman Miguel Sano from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

Sano, 29, missed Minnesota’s last 75 games after undergoing knee surgery in early May.

The former All-Star batted .093 with one homer and three RBIs in 17 games with the Twins before the injury.

Sano batted .333 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 12 games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul and the Florida Complex League club.

Over eight seasons with Minnesota, Sano is a career .234 hitter with 162 home runs and 418 RBIs in 691 games. He made the All-Star team in 2017 and slugged a career-high 34 homers in 2019.

In corresponding transactions, the Twins optioned outfielder Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul and transferred left-hander Danny Coulombe (left hip impingement) to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media