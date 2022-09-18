Minnesota Twins recall pitcher Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins recalled right-hander Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Henriquez, 22, has not made his major league debut. He is 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 24 games (14 starts) at St. Paul.

Henriquez was acquired in an offseason trade with the Texas Rangers and is ranked as the Twins’ No. 22 prospect by MLB.com.

To make room on the 28-man roster, Minnesota optioned right-hander Dereck Rodriguez to St. Paul.

Rodriguez, 30, is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in two relief appearances this season with the Twins.

–Field Level Media