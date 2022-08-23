Twins put OF Byron Buxton (hip) on IL

Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured and recalled right-hander Aaron Sanchez to start Tuesday night in Houston.

Buxton, 28, has a low-grade right hip strain.

The Twins also recalled catcher Caleb Hamilton and optioned left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

Buxton is batting .224 with 28 home runs and 51 RBIs in 92 games for the Twins this season. He entered Tuesday tied for third in the American League in home runs.

The start marks Sanchez’s second appearance with Minnesota. He started a game on Aug. 1 and subsequently was designated for assignment. He later accepted an assignment to the minors.

Sanchez opened the season with the Washington Nationals before being released on May 31. He signed with Minnesota on June 6.

Hamilton, 27, played in three games for the Twins last month, including making his major league debut on July 17.

Smeltzer, who was recalled on Saturday, appeared in one game in relief, allowing one run on five hits in three innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Additionally, the Twins have transferred outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (right wrist surgery) to the 60-day IL.

–Field Level Media