Twins place pitcher Sonny Gray on 15-day injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right pectoral strain.

The move was made retroactive to Monday, one day after Gray exited in the seventh inning in a game against the Kansas City Royals.

Gray, 32, will be making his second stint on the injured list this season. He missed 19 games from April 17-May 7 with a low-grade right hamstring strain.

A two-time All-Star, Gray is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts this season.

Also on Thursday, the Twins recalled right-hander Yennier Cano from Triple-A St. Paul.

Cano, 28, is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in six relief appearances (7 1/3 innings) with the Twins this season.

