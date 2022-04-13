Twins place outfielder Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on injured list

Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right wrist inflammation.

Also on Wednesday, the Twins designated right-hander Jharel Cotton for release or assignment.

The Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach and selected the contract of right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Triple-A St. Paul.

Kirilloff, 24, is just 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts in five games this season. He batted .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games last season, his first in the majors.

Cotton, 30, recorded four strikeouts and two walks without allowing a hit over two scoreless innings this season.

Larnach, 25, is 2-for-19 with two RBIs in five games this season for the Saints. He batted .223 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 79 games last season with the Twins.

Rodriguez, 29, permitted one hit and struck out five over scoreless innings in his lone start this season for St. Paul. The son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez, he owns a 12-15 record with a 4.27 ERA in 51 career games with the San Francisco Giants from 2018-20.

–Field Level Media